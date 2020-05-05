Beer gift delivery thoughtful way of being kind during lockdown

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Despite having to close a new "brewpub" only opened in November, Wanaka brewer James Hay has come up with a way to get people to be kind to one another ... and drink his beer.

After he heard of a local electrician dropping beer off at friends’ doorsteps as a surprise — he came up with a campaign called b.kind — named after the beer Mr Hay brews, itself called b.effect.

The idea was that people could buy beer on the company’s website and have it sent to a friend with a note.

"It’s a good way to — without being able to actually sit down and have a beer with someone — talk about your problems you might be facing.

"You might pick up the phone and give them a call and then just have a chat. It reduces that isolation and that distance we’re all feeling at the moment."

The company sped up work on its website and Mr Hay said all businesses should make their products available online.

"You can see what’s coming and ... you’ve got to start now I think ...

"Something like 90% of New Zealand’s retail spending’s online and that’s just going to become such a bigger item."