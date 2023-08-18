Bidding farewell

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Outgoing Blis Technologies chief executive Brian Watson addresses the annual shareholder meeting at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery yesterday.

Mr Watson resigned last month, although he said he would continue in his role for up to six months to help with the transition to a new chief executive.

In May, the Dunedin-based probiotics company announced its full-year financial results for the year ended March 31, which included revenue growth of 214% to $10.2 million and an ebitda loss of $600,000, down from $2.1 million loss last year.