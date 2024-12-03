Business South profit down

Mike Collins, Chief Executive Officer at Business South Inc. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Business South — the business advocacy body for Otago and Southland — has posted a $7800 surplus for the financial year, which was well down from the previous year’s $33,000 result.

In the annual report, board chairwoman Dominique Dowding said chief executive Mike Collins and his team had progressed much in the past year, despite several economic challenges for its membership and the organisation.

Membership, advocacy, training and regional business partners had grown and the events had produced record numbers.

In his report, Mr Collins said Business South’s strategic partnerships had grown both internationally and domestically.

He also noted especially deepening ties with China, central and local government, and the Southland and Otago Regional Engineering Collective.

"These partnerships are opening doors for collaboration, trade, and knowledge sharing that will drive regional economic growth in the coming years," Mr Collins said.

Internally, the organisation’s career pathways offerings had become a central platform for workforce development and it was playing a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce of Otago and Southland.

Looking ahead to 2025, its focus would remain on advocating for policies that fostered innovation, sustainable growth and a robust business environment.

"We will continue to expand our networking opportunities, resources, and partnerships to ensure our members have the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing economic landscape," he said.