Comings-goings, new commercial operations and roles

    Ben Blair opened his new antiques store, Vintage Ben Antiques, in Oamaru’s Thames St. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Julie Curphey has resigned from her role as chief marketing officer at Blis Technologies. She joined the company in 2016 and her last day will be Friday.

    Ms Curphey is taking time off and will assess her future in the new year. Laura Grant has been named as her replacement in a new role as marketing and ecommerce director.

    Aimee McCammon has been appointed a director of Blis Technologies. Ms McCammon is chief executive of Augusto Group, an independently owned hybrid creative and production company. She is also a director of Flick Electric and on the advisory board for Pic’s Peanut Butter.

    Coffee shop KO Coffee has been opened by Kimberley Forrester in a former hair salon at the Junction in Oamaru.

    Ben Blair has followed in his father’s footsteps and opened an antiques store in Oamaru. Vintage Ben Antiques, in the former Flowerz 4 You shop in Thames St, is in the same block where his father Evan ran Evan’s Antiques for 45 years.

    Ratbags, and its upstairs bar, Innocent Bystander, on the corner of the Octagon and Lower Stuart...
    The former Ratbags on the corner of the Octagon and Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh

    Mark Miller has started in a new role as general manager and co-owner at Progressive Plastics. He was previously general manager of Edinburgh Realty for 10 years. The Dunedin company specialises in making plastic packaging for the domestic and export food industry and pipe fittings for plumbing and drainage projects.

    Trevor McIntyre has finished in his role as chief executive at TracPlus after four and a-half years. He will take on a strategic role with the Dunedin company after a three-month sabbatical.

    A new tenant appears to be getting ready to move into the former Ratbags and Innocent Bystander building. The site, on the corner of Stuart St and the Octagon, has been vacant since April and has undergone redevelopment. It is understood to be a curry restaurant.

    Men’s clothing store 3 Wise Men has opened in Dunedin’s Meridian Mall.

