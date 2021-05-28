Saleswoman Hayley Smith and workshop foreman Mark Salmon stand in front of Ocean View Caravans’ depleted stock. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin businesses continue to experience stock shortages as a result of Covid-19, and many continue to adjust practices to try to deal with the delays.

Ocean View Caravans general manager Kelly Lormans said the lack of stock was the biggest struggle the business had faced.

It had a boost in business for a few months after the lockdown, but now was struggling to get enough caravans.

It normally had about 50 caravans in stock, but was down to six.

The business usually opened on Saturdays, but with "drastically" reduced sales it was not worth opening outside of weekdays.

Before Covid, the company bought three to four caravans a week, but now was looking at three a month.

In an attempt to keep sales up, the business had started dealing in motorhomes.

"It would be unsustainable if it continued," she said.

Whiteware retailers also continue to feel the impact of delays.

Smyths Living owner David Grey said orders were taking significantly longer than usual to arrive and it was affecting his business.

"Supply is absolutely horrible," he said.

When Covid first hit, many suppliers cut off future orders.

After things began to normalise, many businesses sold what stock they had and were left with long waiting times for new product, he said.

Before Covid it would take three business days for stock to arrive, but now it could take up to four months.

It made fulfilling requests for a specific product difficult and retailers were having to spend more money to keep stock ordered in advance.

"The whole landscape has changed," he said.

"We have to do a lot more forecasting than we ever have before."

Despite the issues with stock, business was going well because more people were buying local.

"We’ve never been busier," he said.

The increased demand from local shoppers was what gave his business the ability to handle increased forward ordering.

Car dealers are also having trouble.

Southern Motor Group dealer principal Craig Brook said there were component and part delays for all of the new-car brands it stocked.

So far the delays had not had much effect on the business, but he expected they would soon have a "huge" impact on all new car dealers.

A local used car dealer, who declined to be named, said the lack of supply for new cars was affecting the used car market as well.

People who were looking to buy new cars were being given long waiting times, which meant they would not be selling their present vehicles to dealers.

This left used car dealers fewer methods of acquiring the stock they needed, he said.

The hours involved in locating used cars had increased significantly, he said.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz