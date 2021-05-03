Diack new Ravensdown chief executive

Ravensdown has named Garry Diack as its new chief executive, replacing Greg Campbell who held the position at the co-operative for the past eight years.

Mr Diack joins Ravensdown on July 19 from his position as CEO and executive director of Tait Communications .

Ravensdown chairman John Henderson said his experience in many industries, his rural connections and his grounded yet innovative approach, made him a compelling proposition for the board.

“The board is excited that its search for someone that offers strategic continuity and deliberate evolution has been successful.

“There’s no doubt that our purpose of enabling smarter farming for a better New Zealand has never been more important and Garry is passionate about that direction.”

A firm believer in the power of co-operative business models, Christchurch-based Mr Diack is looking forward to helping take Ravensdown forward in a changing landscape.

“Large parts of my career have been devoted to helping harness the power of New Zealand agriculture to punch above its weight in domestic and international markets.

“I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity of advising the likes of CRT, Silver Fern Farms and the predecessors to Fonterra.

‘‘Through these experiences and a directorship of the Ashburton Trading Society, I have witnessed Ravensdown forge true value-based relationships with its farmers and I am privileged to be given the opportunity to play my part in the challenges of tomorrow’s farming,’’ he said.