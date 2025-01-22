Dozens of jobs to go at NZME

Photo: RNZ

NZME, owner of The New Zealand Herald, plans to cut 38 jobs as it reorganises its news operations.

It called staff into a meeting this morning and told them its plans to "reorganise and resize" its news operations across the national newsroom, including the NZ Herald, BusinessDesk, and Newstalk ZB.

It says it will publish and produce fewer stories, to focus on those that engage audience.

It said it would also further invest in video.

Journalists would be grouped into a team-based structure across live news, business, sport, lifestyle and politics.

The cuts are understood to be across 14 reporting and 24 production roles. Two Newstalk ZB vacancies would not be replaced.

This comes a month after NZME confirmed it would close 14 community newspapers, affecting about 30 jobs.

The company employs about 300 editorial staff across the NZ Herald, BusinessDesk and Newstalk ZB.