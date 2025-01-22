NZME job losses impact public, 'news ecosystem' - union

Photo: NZ Herald

Drastic cutbacks at NZME affect not only staff but also readers wanting information on important issues, a union says.

The E Tu union is once again calling for more action from the government to help New Zealand's embattled media industry, after it was revealed today that New Zealand Herald publisher NZME plans to cut almost 40 roles in its newsroom.

That would affect 14 reporters and a significant chunk of the production staff. It is understood six reporter roles going are in BusinessDesk and Business Herald.

E Tu union spokesperson Michael Wood said the union was still digesting the details of the proposal.

He said it would mean a real reduction in the capacity of the newsroom to report on important issues.

"We're deeply concerned by the impact on the newsroom and staff - the impact on the ability of NZME to continue producing news that many New Zealanders rely on. It's a pretty lean organisation and has been through successive rounds of cost-cutting already but it's an important organisation for the news ecosystem in New Zealand.

"Losing 14 reporters and 24 other roles that support that work will have a real impact."

Journalists would be grouped into a team-based structure across live news, business, sport, lifestyle and politics. Each would be headed by an editor who would manage the team.

A specialist print team would be developed to cater for print audiences with different needs to the digital audience.

Two Newstalk ZB vacancies would not be filled.

Wellington's news team would become a single desk, and the NewstalkZB journalists' reporting line will change to the head of radio news and sport. The NewstalkZB and NZ Herald gallery teams would become one, with the number of Herald reporters dropping from five to four.

Wood said former minister for media Melissa Lee had lost her role over an inadequate response to the closure of Newshub last year.

"Six months later, the current minister has not done anything apart from delay the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill. The government seemed to recognise there was a crisis in New Zealand media and indicated it would do something but it hasn't done anything.

"This isn't just an individual company dealing with a particular individual commercial situation. It's an industry problem. There are multiple pressures on this sector including the flow of advertising revenue away from traditional media to social media platforms."

He said the bill, which would require big internet platforms to pay for news available on their sites, would not fix anything but would help.

"All the media outlets we work with are clear the government soft backtracking on that is having a material impact on their ability to keep investing in newsrooms."

The government had a responsibility to ensure there was an environment that was healthy for the media which was essential for a functioning democracy.

As well as the bill, the government should look at what could be done more broadly, he said.

Minister for Media and Communications Paul Goldsmith said he felt for people losing their jobs.

"Ultimately, all businesses need to be constantly re-evaluating how they do their news, how they can make it profitable so they can continue. That's something NZME is working their way through."

He said whether it was the right decision was a choice for NZME to make, and a judgement call.

"Everyone is working out how to engage audiences in a different way."