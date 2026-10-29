Travellers looking forward to taking a nap in Air New Zealand's new Skynest will have to wait a little longer due to delays in certification from overseas regulators.

The airline took delivery of its latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday, the first Dreamliner in the world to be certified with an increased maximum take-off weight capability, designed for ultra long-range travel, such as the airline's non-stop services between Auckland and New York.

The national carrier has confirmed it will delay installation of the Skynest in-flight bunk bed product into its new aircraft until after the summer peak, but no new timeline has been confirmed.

Air New Zealand chief customer and digital officer Jeremy O'Brien said the airline has made a pragmatic decision to put its new aircraft to work straight away, rather than delay its entry into service.

"We've got a fantastic new 787 Dreamliner ready to welcome customers, and with summer being our busiest time of year, we want it in the air doing what it was built to do.

"Rather than hold back a brand-new aircraft while the final approvals are completed, we've decided to get it flying and bring Skynest onboard after the summer peak.

"That means thousands of customers can enjoy our newest cabins over summer, while we continue working with Boeing towards bringing this world-first innovation to life. We'll confirm the new launch date for the Skynest once the timeline is clear," O'Brien said.

Air New Zealand's latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: supplied

Skynest, a new lie-flat bed product for economy customers, was originally scheduled to launch in December.

Passengers would be able to book a spot for a four-hour snooze.

The airline said the overseas certifying authority was unable to complete approvals within the original timeframe due to resource constraints. Another certification by a local regulator is progressing well, it said.

Air New Zealand's latest 787-9 Dreamliner arrived in Auckland on Thursday night, flying from Boeing's Texas factory in San Antonio.

It will take delivery of another Dreamliner aircraft in the coming days.

"There's something really special about welcoming a brand-new aircraft into the fleet, particularly one that's been years in the making to design, test and refine with our customers. Now we're getting to see all that work come to life," O'Brien said.