Eyes on the future

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dr Mara Wolkenhauer has been appointed as the Port Noise Liaison Committee’s independent chairwoman, replacing David Richardson who died suddenly in March.

An experienced director and chairwoman of not-for-profit boards and committees, Dr Wolkenhauer has worked as a business development manager at the University of Otago and a principal adviser science investment for the Department of Conservation.

She said Mr Richardson left "big shoes to fill" and success for her would be continuing the excellent work of the committee with the communities.

"Like David, I also want our committee to be future-focused, not just reactive."

German born and Australian educated, she has a PhD in marine sciences jointly from the University of Rostock and University of Queensland.

Since moving to Dunedin 10 years ago, she has completed a master of business administration at the University of Otago.

She has also developed her knowledge of te ao Māori values and an understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi — particularly in relation to governance and decision making.