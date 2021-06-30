Farm leader to speak

Southland farming identity Tangaroa Walker is guest speaker at the Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) Maori Business Awards in Invercargill on Friday night.

Mr Walker is a former Ahuwhenua New Zealand Young Maori Farmer of the Year who has developed a strong following with his Farm 4 Life social media profile.

The awards celebrate resilience, collaboration and business success for Maori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes districts.

The finalists are. —

Collaboration and innovation: Res.Awesome (Dunedin), Check In Ltd (Queenstown), Inspiring Design (Waitati), Farm 4 Life (Southland).

Employment and growth: Quality Home Services Ltd (Queenstown), Cross Group (Invercargill), Niche Design and Construction (Hawea), Blue Kanu (Queenstown).

Resilience and wellbeing: Engage Safety (Queenstown), Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu (Invercargill), Let’s Go Fitness and Otepoti Boxing Club (Dunedin), Whanau Consultancy Services (Invercargill).

Emerging Enterprise: Just Like You Aotearoa (Dipton), Aroa Whakarongo (Gore), Reigning Downs Hauora Centre (Invercargill).

The supreme winner will receive the Suzanne Spencer Tohu Maumahara Business Award.