Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Farm leader to speak

    1. Business

    Southland farming identity Tangaroa Walker is guest speaker at the Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) Maori Business Awards in Invercargill on Friday night.

    Mr Walker is a former Ahuwhenua New Zealand Young Maori Farmer of the Year who has developed a strong following with his Farm 4 Life social media profile.

    The awards celebrate resilience, collaboration and business success for Maori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes districts.

    The finalists are. —

    Collaboration and innovation: Res.Awesome (Dunedin), Check In Ltd (Queenstown), Inspiring Design (Waitati), Farm 4 Life (Southland).

    Employment and growth: Quality Home Services Ltd (Queenstown), Cross Group (Invercargill), Niche Design and Construction (Hawea), Blue Kanu (Queenstown).

    Resilience and wellbeing: Engage Safety (Queenstown), Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu (Invercargill), Let’s Go Fitness and Otepoti Boxing Club (Dunedin), Whanau Consultancy Services (Invercargill).

    Emerging Enterprise: Just Like You Aotearoa (Dipton), Aroa Whakarongo (Gore), Reigning Downs Hauora Centre (Invercargill).

    The supreme winner will receive the Suzanne Spencer Tohu Maumahara Business Award.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter