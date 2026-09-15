Cue Clothing has gone into receivership, along with its sister brand Veronika Maine.

In a statement, FTI Consulting, appointed as receivers and managers for Cue on Tuesday, said increased sales and other improvements across the group were not enough to offset the overhead costs, the ABC reported.

The women’s fashion company, founded in 1968, would continue trading while the receivers assess the business and restructuring options.

A sale process seeking offers for the business would "commence immediately" to secure the future of the brands, according to FTI Consulting.

Duncan Clubb and Shaun McKinnon of BDO were appointed as voluntary administrators on Tuesday.

It was unclear at this stage whether there would be any job losses.

Cue has three standalone retail shops and one department store presence in New Zealand.

Retail NZ said on Tuesday that it was a turbulent time for retail.

Card spending in August was flat, with no change compared to the same month last year, after a 3.5% lift in July.

"We experienced a uniquely strong July buoyed by a public holiday and the men's Football World Cup gave a boost to hospitality. While an extra trading weekend and flat petrol prices gave shoppers more opportunity to spend, August represents a return to something more cautious" Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said.

"Actual monthly spending on durables, which had performed strongly in July, was completely flat, while hospitality was down 1.8 percent. Consumables only saw a 1.4 percent increase on August 2025, well below the rate of inflation.

"Another sharp decline in apparel spending, 2.5 percent year-on-year, will be a blow to those retailers, who would have hoped that July was the start of a turning point in terms of growth in the sector," she said.