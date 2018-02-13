Fletcher trade halt extended

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fletcher Building has extended its share trading halt to tomorrow, as it works through a review of mounting losses from its Building + Interiors (B+I) division.
Separately, construction client SkyCity last week signalled its Auckland conference centre and Hobson St hotel would to be ``in line with original budget ... but legal challenges from Fletcher Construction are possible''.
``Construction contracts provide for liquidated damages which should mitigate losses to SkyCity through delay,'' the company said in its half-year report.
Fletcher shares, at $7.70, were last Friday placed on a trading halt on expectations Fletcher would update the market yesterday, but before the NZX opened, the construction company pushed the extension out to tomorrow; unless the review is completed and released today.
B+I losses for the previous financial year were $292 million.
It is a forecast further $160 million loss which will be adjusted upward, the lion's share credited to the Auckland conference centre and Christchurch's Justice Precinct, two of 19 mainly fixed contract projects.