A cybersecurity specialist says the hack on fridges in supermarkets across France should be a wake-up call.

Hackers pushed up the temperature of many fridges up to 50C in a software cyber attack. The company running the control systems said most of the affected fridges had outdated software.

COGENT chief information security officer Anthony Grasso said he was not surprised by the attack.

"If you have any device that is facing the internet or is even two or three steps away... there is a possibility it can get attacked.

"It feels like somebody was practising potentially or messing around."

Grasso said it was an unusual piece of hardware that was compromised, and while a lone actor may have been responsible, it was equally possible that a criminal gang's R&D (research and development) group exploited the vulnerability.

He said cybersecurity was too often a knee-jerk reaction and must be taken more seriously.

"I'm obviously concerned, because I think what this refrigerator issue shows you is that your average person who is living a normal everyday life is now getting more and more affected by these things."

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said it was aware of the hack and that the grocery giant took cybersecurity and the resilience of its systems seriously.

"We continuously review our cybersecurity measures and work with relevant technology partners to manage risks, maintain appropriate safeguards and keep systems up to date."

It said cybersecurity was an ongoing priority and it sought to learn from incidents within New Zealand and overseas, the spokesperson said.

Woolworths has been contacted for comment.