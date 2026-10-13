The mystery of the large pool of blood found in a Wellington pedestrian tunnel has been solved, with the woman involved left bemused at how the community feared the worst.

The woman - who did not want to be named - said a sudden scooter crash saw her "faceplant" in the pedestrian tunnel beneath Wellington Airport.

Her comments came as police confirmed they were concluding their investigation, having identified the source of the blood.

"There's lots of conspiracy theorists that want to think someone's got vampire blood or it's a Covid thing," she told RNZ.

"I've heard all sorts. I've no time for the gossip side of things. Let's crack on doing life.”

Police had appealed to the public for information after they were called to Coutts St in Rongotai on October 4 after the large pool of blood was found in the tunnel linking Miramar and Rongotai near Wellington Airport.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said testing showed it was human blood but, as of Friday last week, they had yet to locate anybody in the nearby area.

The woman involved said she was a regular user of the tunnel on her e-scooter, but while heading home the week before the discovery, she accidentally caught the edge of the footpath.

"It was just clip a curb and you're standing up on a scooter that goes at 16 kph and you don't have a chance to stop your face breaking the concrete.

"Contusions to the forehead and nose with a substantial amount of blood," she said.

The woman said she was very grateful for two men who helped her at the scene, one who was equipped with a first aid kit.

She said she was able to make her way home and after seeing her GP the next day was directed to Accident and Emergency in Wellington where she underwent tests and spent a night under observation.

She was alerted to media reports of the discovery her blood and told RNZ she contacted police via 105 and was interviewed by officers last week.

"I thought 'that sounds like it could be a me thing'," she said.

A spokesperson for Wellington police said they had identified the source of the blood.

"We can confirm the matter is not of a suspicious nature, and no further police involvement is required.

"Police would like to thank those who brought this to our attention, and all that provided information after the fact."