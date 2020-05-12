Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Going, going, gone to a new site

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Otago Maintenance director Craig Buist and Turners Cars branch manager Rebekah Moore celebrate the auction company’s move to a new site on Monday.

    The car auctioneers have moved into the old Placemakers warehouse next to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Anzac Ave, Dunedin.

    Otago Maintenance remodelled the building and Mr Buist said the work took eight months.

    It was within five days of completion when Level 4 started — bringing in a delay of several weeks.

    "We’ve done huge amounts — there’s not a square inch of the place that hasn’t been touched inside or out."

