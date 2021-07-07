Highgate home repossessed

The house in Roslyn (front) was repossessed on July 1. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Dunedin property linked to the former president of the Otago Property Investors Association has been repossessed after a High Court order.

The Roslyn house, listed as having a capital value of $750,000 based on the Dunedin City Council’s 2019 assessment, was repossessed by mortgagee Liberty Financial Limited on July 1 this year.

Before it was repossessed, the property on Highgate was owned by Scottsdale Enterprises.

Scottsdale Enterprises is owned by Rhonda Schlaadt, the former president of the Otago Property Investors Association.

When contacted, Liberty Financial declined to comment due to the sensitivity around the case.

Ms Schlaadt was not able to be contacted by the Otago Daily Times.

riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz