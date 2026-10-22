Ikea workers in Auckland are set to walk off the job, saying the company refuses to provide weekend penalty rates like it does in other countries.

Around 300 staff will stop working and picket outside the store on Saturday afternoon after voting overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

In a statement, Workers First Union deputy secretary Rudd Hughes said 95 percent of voting Ikea members were in favour of striking and rejected a "low ball" pay offer.

Other issues included paid insurance, discretionary leave, and union inductions for new employees, he said.

Hughes said the union had been bargaining with Ikea since February.

"There is no reason why Ikea workers in New Zealand should have to accept a worse deal than IKEA workers in any other country," Hughes said.

"Ikea came to this country trumpeting their 'progressive' attitude concerning industrial relations, but talk is cheap and so is their offer to workers.

"Ikea are a multi-billion-dollar, multinational company and the refusal to pay penal rates in New Zealand, while they pay them in Australia, shows that the company are here for cheap labour and are treating New Zealanders like second class citizens."

Hughes said Ikea was most valuable furniture retailer in the world and could settle the deal easily but were choosing not to.

Retail workers deserved to be recognised for the work they do, and weekend work should attract a top rate because of the time people have to spend away from their families and friends to earn their wages, he said.

"Ikea need to step up and show they value New Zealand workers in the same way they value Aussie workers," Hughes said.

Ikea has been contacted for comment.