David Noah, a 40-year-old man found unresponsive on Leckhampton Court in South Dunedin on the night of September 30, 2026

The man found dead on a Dunedin street had injuries “consistent with assault”, police say.

Police also believe someone was present in the moments leading up to David Noah’s death, Detective Senior Sergeant Hayden Smale said this morning.

Rumours have been swirling since Mr Noah was found unresponsive in Leckhampton Court late on September 30.

Det Snr Sgt Smale said following a post-mortem examination, the death was still being treated as unexplained.

“The post-mortem did not give us a clear cause of death, however it appears the victim has sustained injuries consistent with assault.

“Our inquiries suggest someone was present in the moments leading up to the deceased’s death.”

Earlier this week a friend of Mr Noah’s hit back at rumours he was involved in the death.

Mr Nelson, who has been friends with Mr Noah for more than 20 years, was one of the people interviewed by police.

However, a recent spat between them led to some believing he may have been to blame.

“People have asked me if I’ve done it,” he said.

“I get told by other people that I was the first one that found him.”

Mr Nelson stressed neither was true.

Police today issued a fresh appeal for information from the public.

“We’re continuing to appeal to the public, as we believe there are people out there who know what has happened,” Det Snr Sgt Smale said

“We are now directly appealing to those people. Do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz. File number 261001/3548.