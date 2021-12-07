Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Jetstar's huge Christmas deal: 50,000 seats from $22

    Jetstar is spreading the Christmas cheer with a massive annual festive deal.

    The company is today unleashing more than 50,000 cheap fares across its domestic and transtasman routes.

    The six-day sale includes seats on five domestic and nine transtasman routes, including Auckland to Wellington from $22 and Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129.

    Travel dates vary per route and include mid-January to mid-April and early May to early July 2022.

    Club Jetstar members had early access to the sale from midday today, with public access starting at midnight

    Research conducted by Jetstar showed that more than half (59 percent) of the respondents plan on visiting domestic destinations they've never been to before in the next 12 months.

    The festive fares include:

    • Auckland to Christchurch from $22 one way
    • Auckland to Dunedin from $39 one way
    • Auckland to Wellington from $22^one way
    • Christchurch to Wellington from $22 one way
    • Auckland to Queenstown from $55 one way
    • Wellington to Queenstown from $39 one way
    • Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139
    • Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129
    • Auckland to Sydney from $139
    • Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139
    • Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129
    • Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129
    • Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $199
    • Queenstown to Sydney from $199
    • Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $189

    All passengers on Jetstar international flights (aged 12 years and older) are required to be fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine (unless they have an exemption).

    This comes shortly after Jetstar's travel reboot special, which saw more than 85,000 discounted domestic fares released in November.

    Earlier this year, Jetstar was forced to cancel many flights across New Zealand as the Delta variant took hold in this part of the world. This included domestic flights and also international routes to Australia and the Cook Islands, which enjoyed quarantine-free travel bubbles with New Zealand for a short period of time.

    The continued impact of Covid-19 has made it difficult for airlines to plan a recovery, given that new restrictions on travel remain a possibility.

