Jobs, production boost at Tiwai Point

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to New Zealand Aluminium Smelter staff this morning. Photo: Sharon Reece

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Southland today for the first time since taking office.

Ms Ardern officially reopened a fourth potline at New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) at Tiwai Point this morning.

The 22-year-old potline was closed six years ago.

Speaking to NZAS staff, Ms Ardern said it was fantastic to see first hand the work being done at the smelter.

"I really want to both support you, but also encourage and challenge you to continue to seek opportunities to maximise the energy productivity of this smelter," she said

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief operating officer Pacific Operations Kellie Parker said the organisation was proud to join the Prime Minister in marking the milestone for staff at Tiwai Point.

“Expanding the production capacity at NZAS will allow us to meet the demand from customers for the value-added products made here.

“Restarting this potline will increase the smelter’s production capacity by around 10% and, with increased orders for other products, has created 45 jobs," she said.