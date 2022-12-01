John Key joins board of Dunedin-based company

Sir John Key says his ten year goal is to help New Zealand companies become world leaders Photo: RNZ

Sir John Key has joined the board of a Dunedin-based forensic and data science firm to support its global growth.

Oritain partners with some of the world's biggest brand products to reduce the risk of fraud and unethical practices and protect their reputations.

It uses scientific processes to pinpoint the exact origin of a product or raw material, which helps protect the brand integrity of international and local brands, such as Silver Fern Farms, fishing concern, Sanford and speciality milk producer, A2 Milk.

"At Oritain, we want to continue to build a world-class business that evolves over years to come, and therefore, we are extremely honoured that our story and growth has been able to attract talent of the calibre of Sir John," Oritain chief executive Grant Cochrane said.

Oritain also helps support companies to meet their sustainable environmental, governance and social goals, which aligned with Key's vision to help New Zealand companies grow.

"My personal mission for the next 10 years is to help Aotearoa New Zealand companies become world leaders in technology; create great employment opportunities for the smartest people and deliver environmental, social, and governance initiatives that make a positive difference," Key said.

"I get requests from incredible kiwi entrepreneurs doing awesome things all over the world, and this was one I had to say yes to."