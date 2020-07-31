Korea Covid case: places man visited in Queenstown

The Queenstown luge. Photo: Skyline Enterprises

The Southern DHB has named 11 places and businesses in Queenstown visited by a traveller in early July who has since tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea.

Dr Michael Butchard, the Public Health Physician for the SDHB, today advised people who were in Queenstown, Te Anau and Milford on July 1-4 and have Covid-19 symptoms, or have had possible symptoms since July 2 to be tested.

“At this stage we are not advising asymptomatic people to be tested unless the person has been contacted by public health and identified as a close contact, or a contact of a contact," he said.

Dr Butchard said public health staff continue working to identify and trace people in Queenstown and Fiordland who may have been in contact with the traveller.

This included contacting the businesses and places he had visited.

It is known the traveller visited the following places (date and time included):

Queenstown Holiday Park

July 1 arrived at 5pm

Jucy Tours Bus

July 2 Jucy Tours (Queenstown to Milford and return)

Milford Sound Boat cruise

July 2 at 1.30pm

Fergburger

July 2 at 8pm

Four Square

July 2 at approximately 9pm

Kawarau Bridge Zip Line

July 3 at 9am

Hikari Teppanyaki restaurant

July 3 at 11am

Strike Bowl – Swiss-Belresort

July 3 from 2.30pm-4pm

Farelli Italian Restaurant

July 3 from 7pm-8.30pm

Ferg Gelato

July 3 after 8.30pm

Luge Queenstown

July 4 - morning

Fergburger restaurant. Photo: ODT files

Anyone who was in Queenstown who has experienced Covid-19 symptoms is asked to contact their GP to arrange a free test, or if you are in the Southern district call 0800 VIRUS 19.

Any contacts who are experiencing symptoms will be asked to self-isolate until their test results are back.

“We thank all the businesses involved, and the wider community, for their support as we seek to find any evidence of community transmission, Dr Butchard said.

"New Zealand has not needed to live under the restrictions much of the rest of the world is experiencing for several months, and we do not want to lose this hard-won position, so everyone’s assistance remains important."