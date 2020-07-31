Friday, 31 July 2020

3.19 pm

Korea Covid case: places man visited in Queenstown

    1. Business

    The Queenstown luge. Photo: Skyline Enterprises
    The Queenstown luge. Photo: Skyline Enterprises
    The Southern DHB has named 11 places and businesses in Queenstown visited by a traveller in early July who has since tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea.

    Dr Michael Butchard, the Public Health Physician for the SDHB, today advised people who were in Queenstown, Te Anau and Milford on July 1-4 and have Covid-19 symptoms, or have had possible symptoms since July 2 to be tested.

    “At this stage we are not advising asymptomatic people to be tested unless the person has been contacted by public health and identified as a close contact, or a contact of a contact," he said.

    Dr Butchard said public health staff continue working to identify and trace people in Queenstown and Fiordland who may have been in contact with the traveller. 

    This included contacting the businesses and places he had visited.

    It is known the traveller visited the following places (date and time included):

    Queenstown Holiday Park  
    July 1 arrived at 5pm 

    Jucy Tours Bus
    July 2 Jucy Tours (Queenstown to Milford and return)

    Milford Sound Boat cruise
    July 2 at 1.30pm

    Fergburger
    July 2 at 8pm

    Four Square
    July 2 at approximately 9pm

    Kawarau Bridge Zip Line
    July 3 at 9am

    Hikari Teppanyaki restaurant 
    July 3 at 11am

    Strike Bowl – Swiss-Belresort
    July 3 from 2.30pm-4pm

    Farelli Italian Restaurant
    July 3 from 7pm-8.30pm

    Ferg Gelato
    July 3 after 8.30pm

    Luge Queenstown
    July 4 - morning

    Fergburger restaurant. Photo: ODT files
    Fergburger restaurant. Photo: ODT files

    Anyone who was in Queenstown who has experienced Covid-19 symptoms is asked to contact their GP to arrange a free test, or if you are in the Southern district call 0800 VIRUS 19.

    Any contacts who are experiencing symptoms will be asked to self-isolate until their test results are back.

    “We thank all the businesses involved, and the wider community, for their support as we seek to find any evidence of community transmission, Dr Butchard said.

    "New Zealand has not needed to live under the restrictions much of the rest of the world is experiencing for several months, and we do not want to lose this hard-won position, so everyone’s assistance remains important."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment