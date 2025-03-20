Long haul to begin non-stop flights to India

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon takes time for a selfie with Bollywood movie stars at a reception in Mumbai. Photo: Supplied

Travellers calling for non-stop flights between New Zealand and India now have a date on which to pin their hopes - but it is still more than three years away.

The airline announcement was unveiled at a Tourism NZ reception attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the grand Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai early this morning (NZ time).

Luxon also found time to meet with popular Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

"The film scene brings money into our economy which creates jobs and grows income, and I want to see more of that. So, it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do," he posted on Instagram.

Earlier, outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and Air India's Campbell Wilson signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) "with the objective of boosting air connectivity".

They agreed to a "codeshare partnership" making it easier for travellers to book connecting flights between the two countries.

On the prospect of the long-called-for direct route, the MoU states that the airlines will "explore" the possibility "by the end of 2028". The commitment is subject to new aircraft deliveries and regulatory approvals.

Speaking to media in India, Foran said the delay was simply due to a shortage of suitable aircraft worldwide.

"The airline ecosystem is still getting back on stream… Boeing is still getting up to speed. Airbus aren't quite hitting their production targets.

"I've shared previously that Air New Zealand is waiting for planes. They're actually about five years late."

The announcement should be seen as a signal that the intent and ambition were there, he said.

"A direct flight to New Zealand to give our customers a world class tourism experience is coming."

Separately, Luxon told reporters the government would play its part to get the route up and running.

"This is really important. Yes, we've got the pacing item of access to aircraft, but we'll do everything from a government's point of view to make sure it's seamless, that nothing's getting stuck in any bureaucracy."

A member of the community delegation, Ranjna Patel, told RNZ many would be disappointed by the lack of detail and the long lead time.

"We see that the deal is done, and we want it yesterday."

India NZ Business Council head Bharat Chawla told RNZ a direct flight was "top of the agenda" for the community.

He was more understanding of the timeline, however, given the shortage of long-haul planes.

"We've waited 10 years, at least we have hope now."

For years, the Indian community in New Zealand has called for a direct flight given the existing journey requires at least one stopover en route, typically in Singapore.

In 2016, the National government - under Sir John Key - signed an air services agreement with India, billed as paving the way for direct flights.

And in 2023, the Labour government further eased the way, signing an MoU allowing more co-operation in civil aviation between New Zealand and India.

Last year, Foran told RNZ's Checkpoint programme the airline wanted to explore more routes to India once it was through tough economic "headwinds".

Tourism NZ also used the function to unveil a winter marketing campaign targeting Indian visitors.

More than 80,000 international travellers arrived from India last year, 23% more than in 2019.

Tourism NZ research found 18.3 million potential travellers across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru were actively considering a visit to New Zealand, with 43% ranking New Zealand as their top destination choice.

Heavy schedule

The Prime Minister arrived in Mumbai yesterday to launch into the second leg of his India charm offensive.

A more commercial focus saw Luxon straight off the Defence Force's 757 plane and off to visit the chair of Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate.

Luxon was given a guided tour of Tata Consultancy Services campus and witnessed another MoU signing with Air New Zealand.

From there it was back into bilateral meetings. Luxon sat down first with Maharashtra chief minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and then the governor Shri C P Radhakrishan.

He also visited the Bombay Stock Exchange to hit the gong marking the end of the trading day.

Luxon was running late, meaning the preceding speakers had to rattle through their speeches at pace while the clock ticked down to 5pm.

The official photo recorded the time of impact at 5.03pm.

The Prime Minister's energy levels seemed to be flagging on what is his third full day in India: a planned media stand-up was pushed back several hours to allow him to recharge.

But Luxon denied the punishing programme was taking its toll: "All pacing great, energiser bunny, ready to go."

He has one day remaining in Mumbai before departing and is due back in New Zealand early on Saturday.