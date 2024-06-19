Major upgrade on way for Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport has unveiled a plan to upgrade its terminal ahead of an influx of international visitors this summer.

At an event to launch the upgrade on Wednesday morning, airport chief executive Justin Watson said the project would deliver 12 new eateries, new retail spaces, upgraded bathrooms, a new parents' room, a remodelled food court and a large children’s play area.

Watson said it was the first major upgrade since the terminal opened in 2013.

“This major project will take a great terminal and make it even greater.

"It’ll modernise our food and beverage offering with a distinctly Kiwi flavour and provide much-needed entertainment.”

A new an all-day café called Discovered in the international arrivals terminal will be part of the upgrade at Christchurch Airport. Image: Supplied / artist render

Two of the new eateries, Fush and Tātou, will be operated by Ōtautahi entrepreneurs Anton and Jess Matthews and Māia Gooday.

“We’re excited. There’s probably no better place for us to show manaakitanga than at the South Island’s gateway," said Anton.

"We’re currently recruiting an extra 30 kaimahi (staff) who’ll definitely bring a whole new vibe to the Christchurch Airport whānau."

Shawn Kim and Yong Song, who already own Sushi Platter in the terminal, will open three new outlets in the food court.

“Hikari will serve ramen and donburi and Mama’s Kitchen will offer mouthwatering Korean street food. A new version of the Sushi Platter will sit right next to them,” Shawn said.

“We’re privileged that Christchurch Airport has given us this opportunity to share our cuisine and culture with travellers.

"We’re incredibly grateful to grow our presence in the airport community.”

New café Fern and Co will be situated beside the entry to aviation security. Image: Supplied / artist render

Global company SSP Group has also secured a contract to manage several new outlets at Christchurch Airport.

Airport general manager of customer and commercial, David Cooper, said SSP would contribute to the modern, refreshed area.

“SSP specialise in airport food and beverage offerings and operate in 37 countries," Cooper said.

SSP will operate seven outlets.

"There’ll be an impressive and inviting bar and restaurant named Portal at the top of the escalator where Number 8 café is now, a new café Fern and Co beside the entry to aviation security and a new café Urban Pantry in the regional departure lounge which includes a range of ‘grab and go’ options. They’ll also have an all-day café called Discovered in international arrivals."

Digitisation will feature in the project with more self-service kiosks and interactive screens to help future-proof the airport and further improve efficiency for all visitors to the terminal.

Urban Pantry in the regional departure lounge will include a range of ‘grab and go’ options for travellers. Image: Supplied / artist render

Business Canterbury chief executive Leeann Watson said the airport was an important engine room for the Canterbury economy.

“This investment is a win for the region’s businesses. It will bring additional visitors to our region and, position the region and the South Island well for future growth. We’ve always thought Christchurch Airport is the best airport in the country – this will ensure it stays that way.”

ChristchurchNZ head of tourism Kath Low said the project would drive revenue growth for the airport, which was good for Ōtautahi.

“Christchurch Airport plays an important role in delivering international visitors to our region which has enormous economic and social benefits. This summer is already shaping up to be a big visitor season and this project gives them another reason to come and see all our city has to offer – it is great news.”

Watson said the upgrade should be completed by December with predictions that visitor numbers will be even higher than last summer.

“Qantas, China Southern, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways and United Airlines have already confirmed they will all be back flying summer services to the city and they’re growing their capacity. For example, Qantas will have an extra 175,000 seats and China Southern is boosting its capacity by 20,000 seats.

“Last summer season (from November to March) we had 2.7 million passenger movements at Christchurch Airport. We’re on track to top that next summer season and it’s awesome to know the terminal will be refreshed and ready to welcome our visitors with some of our best manaakitanga and offerings yet,” said Watson.