Mouse found at Auckland Pak'n Save

Photo: Google Maps

A mouse has been found at an Auckland Pak'n Save today, Foodstuffs says.

It was the latest supermarket to discover rodents scurrying in food and through aisles.

In a statement, a Foodstuffs spokesperson said a "lone mouse" was found by a customer at the Lincoln Rd store in West Auckland

"The incident was reported, and the mouse quickly caught."

Footage published on social media showed the mouse was scurrying about the body wash in the health and beauty aisle.

Foodstuffs said the health and safety of its customers was always a top priority.

"All Foodstuffs stores manage an ongoing Food Control Plan and are regularly serviced by their appointed pest control service provider with reports generated," they said.

The Lincoln Road store's pest control company were on site, the spokesperson confirmed.

"All appropriate action will be promptly taken, and additional measures put in place if required," they said.

"The store has an excellent record of food safety and hygiene, with the last pest management service being provided and passed on February 8, 2024."

South Dunedin Countdown was closed indefinitely on Friday until no more rats were found - in total, 23 rats have been caught at the store since February 5.

In Christchurch, investigations were continuing into video footage of a mouse scurrying across an uncovered salad at Countdown Eastgate last Wednesday.

The supermarket's owner, Woolworths, said staff disposed of the salad contaminated by the mouse, but did not close the deli.