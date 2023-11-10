Natural wellness company appoints chairwoman

Dr Helen Darling

Dunedin-based company Zestt Wellness has appointed Dr Helen Darling as its independent chairwoman.

Zestt was co-founded by Anna Campbell and Darcy Schack during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

They developed a natural product to support immunity and improve lung health.

Dr Darling, who has a background in innovation and food integrity, co-founded Oritain Global in 2007 and is now the company’s director of regulatory affairs.

She also co-founded InstatData, which developed tools for social listening.

She has held directorships with various organisations including Environmental Science Research (ESR) and Export NZ.

Dr Campbell said Dr Darling brought "a wealth of international experience" in developing export systems.

Zestt was in a growth phase in the United States and was exploring other export opportunities and partnerships globally while continuing its emphasis on the development of intellectual property, research and maintenance of high-integrity supply chains.