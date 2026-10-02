Police have released the names of the two people found dead in Buller this week as a homicide investigation into their deaths continues.

They were Chelsey Anne Russell, 34, of Maimai, and Samuel Frederick Bass, 45, of Crushington.

Police said they would be providing support to their loved ones.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 7, Rahu Saddle, about 7.50am on Tuesday following concerns for a person.

"Upon arrival, a person was located deceased at the property.

"Further inquiries were carried out and when visiting another address on Maimai Road, another person was located also deceased."

The bodies were formally identified after being removed from the properties on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

"While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, our investigation into the matter continues."

A police presence remains in the area while enquiries are completed.

— Allied Media