Raids on Southland properties netted Class A drugs and landed four people in court.

Police used a drug detection dog as they targeted addresses in Gore and other Southland locations with search warrants.

Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenten, from Southern Police, said in a statement the operation found Class A and B drugs and a stolen vehicle.”

A 57-year-old man will appear in Invercargill District Court on October 6 on charges related to cultivating class B drugs.

A 40-year-old man, who has been remanded in custody, a 45-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman will appear in the Gore District Court later this month.

Theyn will face charges relating to the possession/supply of class A drugs and unrelated charges.

Investigations are continuing and further arrests are likely.

“We will continue to target those who supply drugs no matter where you live.

“Substances like these have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities,” Snr Sgt Iddenten said. — Allied Media