From necessity came wire strainer that made Hayes name

An advertisement for the Hayes smooth grip chain grab wire strainer showing its Designmark designation. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the production and sale of what became a New Zealand farming necessity.

It is exactly a century since the E. Hayes and Sons smooth grip chain grab wire strainer appeared on the New Zealand market.

It rapidly became an essential agricultural tool found in virtually every farm around the country and is still sold today.

Hayes Engineering — the farmstead and workshop where millwright Ernest Hayes and his descendants pioneered many of his ingenious inventions — is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and is open to the public.

"Based at Oturehua in the Maniototo, the Hayes family were in a situation where they had to fence their entire farm," Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga heritage assets southern manager Jess Armstrong said.

"Wire fence construction may appear simple but it can be difficult.

"Ernest quickly began designing and constructing equipment to find solutions to the challenges he faced — always focused on saving farmers time, energy and money."

Wire strainers had been around since the 1890s — although Ernest’s innovative and inventive mind produced a real game-changer.

"The smooth grip chain grab wire strainer was the result.

"In no time at all it became incredibly popular with farmers and fencers for its simple-to-use and dependable design.

"This strainer helped to make Hayes a household name in farming communities and has been exported to 30 different countries.

"In 1981 it was given a Designmark award from the New Zealand Industrial Design Council — the ultimate recognition of Ernest’s genius for design."

The anniversary of Ernest Hayes’ wire strainer coincides with Hayes Engineering coming alive again for the summer season after months of winter "hibernation".

The cradle of "No 8 wire" innovation in the late 1800s, Hayes Engineering is a popular heritage attraction for people on the Otago Central Rail Trail and visitors in the Ida Valley area.

— APL