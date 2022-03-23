New director signals growth

Scott Mining — a division of Scott Technology — has appointed a global director as the business "continues making waves" in the Australian mining sector.

In a statement to the market yesterday, the company said Ian Enright’s appointment was to support the significant growth ambitions in its mining strategy and the development of that area of the business.

Based out of Perth, he would take the lead on new business, looking at opportunities across various geographic markets and metal industries that fitted Scott Technology, as well as meeting the technology needs of customers as they adjust to a low carbon future.

This month marked two years since Rio Tinto awarded Scott Technology a multimillion-dollar contract to design and build an automated mine laboratory for the Gudai-Darri iron ore project in the Pilbara, Western Australia. Once completed and in production, the Gudai-Darri laboratory would be the safest, most productive, highest quality iron ore facility in the world.

While that project continues to track positively, the Scott mining team is also deeply embedded in the ramp-up and commercialisation of another large and complex automated laboratory system in West Australia for mining services provider, MinAnalytical.

The project has moved into the operational phase which now sees the Scott team providing ongoing support and service to MinAnalytical, who were recently acquired by global mining services company ALS.

John Kippenberger, Scott Technology chief executive, said Scott’s commitment to the mining industry was "second to none" and those two projects demonstrated competency in the sector.

Encouraged by his experience, Mr Kippenberger was excited to have Mr Enright join the company.

Mr Enright had held senior positions in large industrial companies including Thyssenkrupp, Worley and BOC / Linde Group, and operated from several locations around the world.

His primary focus over recent years had been on the mining and metals industries, with experience engaging executives across business cultures and geographies; including America, Asia, Africa, Europe, United Kingdom and Australia.