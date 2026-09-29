Jason Winstanley has been named as RNZ's new chief executive and will take up the role in 2027.

He will replace Paul Thompson, who is leaving the organisation at the end of the year after 13 years as CEO.

Winstanley's start date and transitional arrangements are still to be confirmed.

After a radio career spanning more than 25 years, Winstanley is currently the chief audio officer at NZME.

He has also worked as head of talk at Newstalk ZB, assistant content director at ZM, and content director of The Hits.

RNZ board chair Brent Impey said there was a very strong field for the chief executive role.

"Jason combines a deep understanding of radio audiences with proven experience leading teams and delivering results in a fast-changing media environment.

"He brings energy, ideas and a real passion for audio, while also understanding the importance of strong public service media and the trust audiences place in RNZ.”