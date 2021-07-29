New snacks to try on Air NZ domestic flights

Air NZ is updating its in-flight snack options. Photo: NZ Herald

Air New Zealand passengers will soon be trying a new variety of new snacks - including popcorn, crisps, muesli bars and chocolate.

The new in-flight snacks have been introduced after a series of trials from the national airline, with tests being carried out via trolley signage on Koru Hour flights, Grab & Go snack boxes in its lounges.

The trial sought the views of more than 700 customers.

The new treats will be rotated on a monthly basis, with Air New Zealand confirming its cookie and lollies were here to stay.

Air New Zealand general manager customer Leeanne Langridge said the new offerings would give customers the variety they had been looking for.

"It was fantastic to see Aotearoa get behind the food trials and eagerly debate what they'd like to see onboard. We heard from passionate cookie and corn chip enthusiasts, along with others who believe variety is the spice of life.

"What we learnt throughout the trials was that our customers value variety and change throughout the day. Going forward, we're going to be more time specific with what's on offer - from danishes in the morning to antipasto in the evening - because we know a cookie at 6am isn't for everyone.

"Having options for different dietary requirements is also a big trend so we've added more gluten-free options.

"On our shorter sectors, customers told us our food and beverage service felt rushed, so we've simplified our menu by removing tea and coffee on Koru Hour flights under 50 minutes."

For those who put their money on ice cream, champagne and croissants, customers should keep an eye out for frequent surprise and delight flights, as the airline works with innovative New Zealand companies to showcase products.

"We're keen to showcase the best of what Aotearoa has to offer, so we'll be inviting local producers to get in touch if they've got a product they think our customers will love."



