NZ Hi-Tech Awards launch event held

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

More than 90 people attended a launch event for the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards at Animation Research in Dunedin yesterday.

It was only the second time a Hi-Tech Awards event had been held in the city and followed last year’s hugely successful launch event at United Machinists.

Animation Research founder Sir Ian Taylor, who is a NZ Hi-Tech board member, said it was "really amazing" to host the event.

Dunedin-raised musician Graham Wardrop played his acoustic guitar at the launch.

Entries close on March 4 for this year’s NZ Hi-Tech Awards with the gala dinner awards function in Auckland on May 24.