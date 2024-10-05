Obituary: Kevin Hickman, businessman

Kevin Hickman. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Detective turned businessman Kevin Hickman made an immense impact with his passion, charitable work, and his hobby, horse racing.

A West Coaster, Christchurch-based Hickman was a long-serving policeman before co-founding retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare.

Its advertising claim, that it had to be good enough for Ryman’s own mum, struck a chord and the firm grew to be listed on the New Zealand stock exchange and eventually become the country’s largest retirement village operator.

Hickman was by now making plenty of money, much of which he was giving away.

He was made an Officer of the Order of Merit in 2016, as much for his business acumen as for his work with a range of charities, including the Christchurch Medical Research Fund and the Champion Centre for young children with disabilities.

Hickman was also a dedicated racing man and opened a breeding and racing operation in Matamata, Valachi Downs.

Notable horses to win in his gold and blue silks were Silent Achiever, Savile Row, Vernanme and Emerald Queen.

Hickman sold the property in 2022.

He died on August 23 after a long illness, aged 74.

The Kevin Hickman Retirement Village now borders the 1200m chute at Riccarton racecourse in Christchurch. — Agencies