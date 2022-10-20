Programme to attract conferences launches

Celebrating the launch of the Village of Learning programme are (from left) Caroline Terpstra (Otago Polytechnic), Jean Hendry (Tourism New Zealand), Ali Copeman (akB Conference & Event Management), Prof Hamish Spencer (University of Otago), Louise Woodburn (Enterprise Dunedin) and Dr Paula O’Kane (University of Otago). Photo: Supplied

A new programme to attract conferences and business events to Dunedin officially launches today.

The Village of Learning comprises a collaborative approach to bidding and delivery, bringing together the expertise of Enterprise Dunedin, Dunedin Venues Management Ltd, the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

Among the initiatives available is access to specialised local academic talent, via the university and polytechnic, or industry-specific keynote speakers who align with the core conference topics.

That same talent often attended international events, presenting an opportunity to proactively bid for future conferences on Dunedin’s behalf, which led to the development of an ambassador programme as part of the Village of Learning.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said the Village of Learning played to Dunedin’s strengths as a conference destination.

"This programme will stand the city apart from some of our larger national competitors by delivering an exceptional event experience in conjunction with our highly reputed educational institutions and the wider business sector."

The programme is backed by Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme, which can support with the bidding process and travel to shortlisted international conferences for Village of Learning ambassadors.

Enterprise Dunedin wanted to hear from subject matter experts who attended international conferences in their fields, who were either available as keynote speakers locally, or would be willing to assist with bidding for future events for the city.

Dunedin’s conferences and conventions sector was estimated to have contributed $5.3 million to Dunedin’s GDP in the March 2019 year.

That activity was generated by about 17,000 delegates.