Santana given approval for secondary NZX listing

Bendigo-Ophir gold prospector Santana Minerals Ltd has received approval for secondary listing on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX), the company secretary Craig McPherson has announced.

The company’s primary listing is on the Australian stock exchange (ASX).

Santana will commence trading on the NZX at 10am on Thursday, July 25, under the ticker SMI.

The listing will enable New Zealand shareholders to have a live market to trade in Santana shares in their own time zone, with their shares registered in their own Common Shareholder Number, or through a local stockbroker or investment platform.

Shareholders can transfer their holding from the ASX to the NZX by providing the registry with a request for removal of securities on an approved form.

Santana’s chief executive Damian Spring announced to the ASX earlier this month that the company had recently received another set of high-grade drilling test results from the Rise And Shine deposit at its gold exploration site at Bendigo.

The company was rapidly progressing its pre-feasibility study for the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project, while continuing to drill the site and further define the resource, Mr Spring said.