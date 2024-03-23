Scott Technology CFO resigns same week as CEO

Scott Technology in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo: Peter McIntosh.

Scott Technology chairman Stuart McLauchlan says the resignation of the company’s chief financial officer in the same week as its chief executive is an "unfortunate coincidence".

Yesterday, the company announced CFO Cameron Mathewson had resigned to take another CFO role.

Earlier this week, it announced CEO John Kippenberger had decided to step down at the end of May.

"I want to stress that the two resignations are completely unrelated and in no way signal that there are any matters that are of concern to the board with the Scott Group’s performance.

"It is simply an unfortunate coincidence that the two senior resignations came in the same week," Mr McLauchlan said.

With the departure of Mr Mathewson, Mr Kippenberger had offered to delay his departure and the details of an appropriate transition would be worked through with him over the next few weeks.

"The board is grateful to John for his immediate offer to put his own plans on hold," he said.

While Scott’s did not usually provide guidance, half year results to the end of February were due to be announced on April 16 and, under the circumstances, the board decided it was appropriate to give an indication.

The business had been performing well during the period and the company was expecting to announce double digit growth at both the revenue and EBITDA level.

Borrowing, depreciation and lease costs would be higher than for the same period last year due to the "positive momentum" of Scott’s underlying growth and performance.

The company continued to experience positive growth drivers across all core sectors, Mr McLauchlan said.