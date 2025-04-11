Sharemarket falls to follow global trend

The New Zealand sharemarket mimicked the global trend by falling sharply Friday, as markets seesaw amid global trade volatility.

The benchmark NZX50 index fell 1.5% following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight, and weakness in Australia and Japan.

It comes after a huge relief rally yesterday saw the NZX record its best session in five years, after US President Donald Trump paused most tariffs.

However, investors remain jittery about the increasingly bitter trade war between China and the United States.

Companies exposed to the US again fell sharply, including Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and rubber goods maker Skellerup.