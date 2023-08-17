A sky-high starlit adventure

James O’Dea captured last Friday night’s sky above Hanmer Springs. The galactic centre is arched above, while a laser points to the proposed home of a dome to serve as an observatory for private and community use. Photo: Manuka Skies

Star-gazing is taking on a whole new meaning for Brent and Kara Proffitt.

The couple has begun Manuka Skies, a business venture near Hanmer Springs in Canterbury, which they hope to make a living from while funding an observatory for private and community use.

They have acquired a rare 1980s scope and a 3.5-metre dome, which they hope to locate on the ridgeline of Mt Rodney.

The consenting process is under way and Kara hoped that building might start this summer.

Meanwhile, they are running two-hour tours, seven days a week, offering an interactive experience.

‘‘We take you on a trip around the cosmos using lasers, binoculars and a range of quality telescopes. We also have astrophotography equipment for deep sky imaging,’’ Kara said.

Their dream began in Waiau, where they ran the Waiau Motor Camp, and started up the North Canterbury Astro Group in 2021.

Kara said she was looking for like-minded people to share her passion to set up a little observatory so ‘‘people could do little things with different telescopes and start learning from each other’’.

‘‘Our group has grown over the last few years to district-wide, and once we sold the camp, we set about finding a private site to use. We found it in Hanmer Springs."

The bigger picture for Brent and Kara involves cabins and walking tracks on their 25-hectare block of manuka and kanuka.

‘‘We are fully off-grid and spring fed, so sustainability is a large part of the bigger plan.’’

Hence the name Manuka Skies, and ‘‘Designed by Nature, Guided by Stars’’, is their catchphrase.

Meanwhile, their dream is beginning to evolve.

‘‘Our vision to bring the wonders of the universe closer to humanity is becoming a reality, as we take delivery of the all-important dome, carefully transported from Methven and now gracing the slopes awaiting its forever home,’’ Kara said.

Monthly community nights start later this month after the couple spent a few months building a star platform from which to show off the night sky.

• For more information go to manukaskies.co.nz or @manukaskies on Facebook

- By Robyn Bristow

North Canterbury News