Sugar rush: Cookie Time coming to Dunedin

Dunedin will be the location for New Zealand's second Cookie Bar.

An iconic New Zealand snack maker is set to open an outlet in central Dunedin.

Cookie Time said this afternoon Dunedin had been chosen as the location for New Zealand's second Cookie Bar.

The city has strong links with the biscuit manufacturer which started in Christchurch before expanding its sales south.

The first Cookie Bar opened in Queenstown in 2010, followed by an international outlet in Toyko.

The Dunedin Cookie Bar is scheduled to open in George St on Saturday, November 26, a spokesman said.