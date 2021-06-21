Monday, 21 June 2021

Taco Bell opens in Christchurch

    The first Taco Bell in the South Island has opened in Christchurch today.

    A long line of customers was at the restaurant's new Eastgate store in Linwood when it opened at 10am.

    Twenty-two staff had been rostered on for the opening, and it has 40 staff in total.

    Traffic management was in place on Monday but the drive-thru and delivery service will be opening in the next few weeks.

    The Christchurch restaurant is the fifth Taco Bell in New Zealand.

    Taco Bell is owned by Restaurant Brands in New Zealand, which also owns and operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr stores.

    The company opened its first New Zealand Taco Bell store in New Lynn in November 2019.

    The store proved popular, and in its first two months raked in $700,000 in sales.

    In its first month, Taco Bell New Lynn sold 40,000 tacos and 18,000 burritos. A second Auckland Taco Bell store was opened in June last year.

