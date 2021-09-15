Taste event tweaked to support businesses

File photo

Central Otago’s annual celebration of food and wine, Eat.Taste.Central, has been "tweaked" to support hospitality and tourism businesses.

The Tourism Central Otago event, which celebrates the region's food, wine, beverage, venues and producers, has been adjusted to support businesses facing pressures from meeting current alert level guidelines and the cancellation of spring events.

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook said the hospitality and accommodation sector had been facing a "raft of challenges".

"Not just with alert level guidelines, but also with supply chain and staffing shortages.

"It's clear they are doing it tough, so our team has looked at what we can do to support as many businesses as possible in the coming weeks and months."

Eat.Taste.Central campaign manager Anthony Longman said the event had established a strong presence locally and nationally over the past four years.

Mr Longman said the regional menu had 60 dishes entered already (entries are open until Monday), events and experiences on offer.

People's choice and judges awards would also be back this year, he said.

It was hoped planned events would go ahead but it was possible dates and times would be shifted.