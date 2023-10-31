Venues take steps to protect patrons

Behind the bar at Vault 21 are (from left) director Andre Shi and operations manager Max Gillies. The bar, as well as two of Mr Shi’s other businesses, are the latest venues in the city to supply a medication that treats overdoses. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A growing number of Dunedin venues have decided to stock medication which could save the life of someone having an overdose.

Octagon premises Vault 21, Catacombs Nightclub and Deja Vu are awaiting supplies of naloxone, a medication used to treat opioid overdoses, following the actions of a fellow Dunedin bar to protect its patrons.

The ODT previously reported Woof! bar, in Moray Pl, would be one of the first bars in the country to undertake specialist health and safety training and hold a small supply of the medication on site.

Vault 21 director Andre Shi said he had first became aware of the medication last year at an Otago alcohol harm prevention group meeting.

After further training this year and discovering the medication had now become available, he said staff had discussed acquiring it a few weeks ago.

"It’s about time, especially with the busy season coming up and O Week next year," Mr Shi said.

"Any extra steps to prevent alcohol or drug harm, especially in the Octagon ... contribute a little bit to making our community a safer place."

Mr Shi said every business was different in its approach to harm reduction, but he had "huge respect" for Woof! for being proactive.

He said his premises, a nightclub, posed a slightly higher risk than a cocktail bar such as Woof!

While they had not had any cases in the past of overdoses at any of their premises, Mr Shi said the chances were only increasing.

"Public safety will always be our first priority.

"This is an extra tool for us to be able to use."

He expected all three premises to hold supplies of naloxone by no later than next week.

Tuhura Otago Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff said the museum was undertaking additional training and seeking information about naloxone.

The changes Woof! had been making had prompted the museum to investigate the medication itself, she said.

While the museum, which held a liquor licence, was at a low risk for patrons having overdoses, it sometimes held events and functions that could pose a high risk to patrons, Mrs MacJeff said.

Woof! bar co-owner Josh Thomas said he was pleased to hear other venues in the city were following in their footsteps.

"It’s great to hear others are coming on board.

"It can only help to make Dunedin’s night life safer for everyone."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter