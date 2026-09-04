Police have paused the search for a missing man swept down a river near a track in Canterbury.

It is reported Gareth and a friend were hiking the inland Cass-Lagoon Saddle just after midday on August 27.

While crossing the river, Mr Anderson fell and was swept downstream. His friend sought help on State Highway 73 and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Liam Mitchell, of Canterbury, on Friday said the search had been suspended due to adverse weather in the area.

“Police have been undertaking large aerial and ground searches over the past few days.

“Unfortunately, the search so far has not located Gareth."

Image: Google Maps

MetService had forecast rain for Friday and a strong wind watch was in place for the Canterbury High Country area on Saturday.

Det Mitchell said police wanted to thank all search organisations and volunteers that have worked on the operation so far.

“The team will be reviewing the search efforts and will consider appropriate next steps.

“Police are in contact with Gareth’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected.”

- Allied Media