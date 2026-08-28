A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court this week following an investigation into dangerous motorcycle riding through Christchurch and the surrounding areas.

The rider is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in dangerous driving behaviour, including travelling at speeds of more than three times the 100km/h posted speed limit on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway, performing wheelies, dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, and riding at excessive speeds on multiple occasions.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford says after a number of detailed inquiries, police were able to identify the motorbike and its rider.

“Inquiries also uncovered that the bike was using modified registration plates, which further complicated our investigation.

“On Thursday, August 27, police executed a search warrant at an Ashburton address, where a 1000cc motorbike was impounded, and the rider was arrested.”

He has been charged with dangerous driving in relation to an incident in which he allegedly performed a wheelie while travelling in excess of 50km/h over the posted speed limit on Tunnel Rd towards the Lyttelton Tunnel.

“Police remain committed to holding dangerous drivers accountable and keeping everyone safe on our roads.

“This type of behaviour puts not only the rider at risk, but also other road users.

“Driving at excessive speeds and performing dangerous manoeuvres on public roads is unacceptable, and police will take action when offenders are identified.”

The 19-year-old is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, September 3.