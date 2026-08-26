A man at the centre of a police investigation into alleged historical sexual offending had "considerable involvement with a great deal of young people”, the Crown says.

Police investigating the case are set to make inquiries into the man's relationships with a "significant number of people," a court heard.

The 63-year-old's case was called in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday before Judge Michael Crosbie. The man's appearance in court was excused.

The man faces five charges of unlawful sexual connection with a boy aged 12-16 and three charges of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12-16. The charges relate to three complainants and date between 1996 to 2005.

The man's lawyer Ethan Huda said on Tuesday that the man was seeking name suppression on the ground that publication of his name would give risk to a fair trial.

Huda said there were two unique features of the case. This included that police would be approaching some people with what he referred to as a "scripted questionnaire" to "elicit" information from them.

He said police would identify the defendant to the people spoken to as part of their approach.

"Police believe without identifying [the man] they cannot carry out the questionnaire in the way they would like to."

Huda submitted the man's name should not be published until police had finished administering the questionnaire.

He also wanted to know what the questionnaire would say.

In response, Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn spoke of the approach that police were using as part of their investigation and what groups of people police would approach.

Martyn said the defendant had "considerable involvement with a great deal of young people…"

"The police aren't going around recruiting complainants or recruiting potential complaints," Martyn said.

She said at no stage would the police be trying to elicit complaints.

"What they're going to be saying is police are conducting an investigation into [the defendant] and as part of that investigation we are speaking to people who may have had contact with him and we understand you're one of those people."

Police would not be discussing any further details or specific allegations.

Judge Crosbie reserved his decision.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson earlier said police would "continue to investigate whether there are other victims, however as the matter is before the courts and there are suppression orders no further comment will be made".

RNZ understands the defendant has lived in Auckland and Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Thomas Ronan earlier told RNZ the agency had been made aware by police that they were investigating allegations of historical offending by a 63-year-old man.

"Given matters are before the court, and subject to an active investigation, we are unable to comment further."