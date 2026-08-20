Canterbury’s iconic fun run – the City2Surf – is seeking a principal naming sponsor for next year’s event.

The naming sponsor has become available for the March 21 event. This is a fantastic opportunity to be identified with an occasion which has become a bucket list thing to do over the generations.

“The City2Surf is all about getting people moving. It’s all about having fun. It is part of the community’s DNA over more than half a century,” said Allied Media regional manager Steve McCaughan.

“Generations of Cantabrians have participated over the decades; everyone knows someone who has been in the City2Surf.”

The return to the course from Latimer Sq to New Brighton has been a resounding success, said McCaughan.