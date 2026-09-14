Another Bourne will be racing through a Canterbury forest in a rally car on Saturday.

The late Possum Bourne’s middle child, Spencer, 28, will line up for the Ashley Forest Rallysprint on September 19, with help from Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon and Paddon Racing Group (PRG).

It will be the first time a Bourne has competed at Ashley Forest for 26 years after Possum won the famed North Canterbury rallysprint in 2000.

Spencer Bourne will be driving a replica Prodrive Subaru Impreza WRX in Group N spec, clad in Possum’s livery and sporting the number plate 555POS.

Bourne will share the car with PRG technician Josh Cooper at the event. Cooper is the current MotorSport NZ Clubsport Champion.

Said Paddon: “We were lucky enough to have a couple of Possum replica WRXs added to our collection in the past year or so. Possum’s always been a massive inspiration to me, and he did a lot of things for our sport. I thought this was a way to get Possum’s son Spencer involved in the sport and to pay tribute to the Bourne family, keeping Possum’s legacy alive and give Spencer an opportunity to get more involved in rallying.”

Auckland-based Bourne has competed in a few earlier events as a driver and co-driver. The plan proposed by Paddon isn’t simply about following in his father’s footsteps; it’s about developing his own skills, gaining experience and seeing where rallying can take him. A major target is for Bourne to compete at the Otago Rally in 2027, completing various test days and development work with the team as part of developing his skills and experience.

Said Paddon: “This isn’t a one-off event. We’re going to work with Spencer over coming months with the goal of him competing at Rally Otago next year. We’ll be coaching Spencer so he’s at the point where he can compete at Otago and properly enjoy it, feel comfortable in the car and the surroundings.”

Bourne is understandably delighted about the chance to drive at an event formerly won by his father and see what opportunities are ahead in rallying.

“The opportunity came out of nowhere when Hayden called me, after I’d asked him for some advice about the Possum Bourne Memorial Rally. Mum always told me to say yes to every opportunity, so I did. I’ve watched my dad competing in earlier Ashley Forest events and the road hasn’t changed. My goals for Ashley Forest are simple: to have fun and don’t crash the car.

“I’ve stayed in touch with Hayden a bit over the years, and I’m a big supporter of his. He’s helped me in various ways like co-driving notes for an event and advice like not putting pressure on myself this weekend, to have a go at rallying and see what I can make of it,” Bourne said.

He was very impressive at the team’s pre-event test day in Central Otago, showing surprising speed given his limited rally experience.

“I’m sharing the car with Josh Cooper this weekend,” says Bourne.

“During our test day, I sat beside Josh driving for my first run in the car and that helped me see how the car behaves. Josh has been really helpful too; the whole team has. The car’s easy to drive, super responsive. It feels quite natural which is pretty special, to be honest. I think my father would be saying if I’m having fun, then I’m winning.”

At the two-day Ashley Forest event, which sees competitors tackle the short, intense hill climb course of only 1.7 kilometres. The current course record of 52.00 seconds was set by Paddon in 2023 in his Hyundai i20 AP4++. He’s chasing a new course record this year in the Hyundai and will also be competing a Group A Subaru. The PRG team is also running two cars for Emma Gilmour, one for Steward Reid and the Subaru for Bourne and Cooper.

PRG appreciates the support of their partners including Hyundai New Zealand, Caltex Havoline Oil, Mitre 10 Trade, Winmax Brake Pads, Bar’s Bugs, EROAD, Ben Nevis Station, Design Windows, MITO, Repco, Machinery House, King Gee, KiwiFibre, Hankook, Z Energy, and Blaster.