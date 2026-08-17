Firefighters were kept busy in Christchurch overnight, responding to two serious blazes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff were called to a house fire in Woolston about 12.37am.

Crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations responded to the call-out.

The house fire was extinguished by about 3am.

At 2.50am, crews from the Christchurch City and Anzac stations were called to a “vegetation fire” in a backyard on Estuary Rd in South New Brighton which was burning close to houses.

Fenz told RNZ two sheds were involved in the fire. Crews remained at the scene for almost three hours.

The blaze was put out with no damage to nearby houses, Fenz said.

Fire investigators will be in South New Brighton on Tuesday to look into the cause of the blaze.

In Allanton, near Dunedin, police and St John responded to a two-vehicle crash, and treated one patient for moderate injuries around 5am.

And in the North Island, Fenz tackled a house fire in Maketu, Western Bay of Plenty, after a mattress caught fire about 4am.

-Allied Media and RNZ